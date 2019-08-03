Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.29.

GILD stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $64.95. 6,753,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,861. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

