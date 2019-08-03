Global Currency Reserve Price Tops $0.0418 on Top Exchanges (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $6,417.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001240 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000525 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006459 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,168,433 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

