Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GLBS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 225,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

