Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 135,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,976. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

