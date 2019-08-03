Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.66 million.Globus Medical also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Globus Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.90.

GMED traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. 3,179,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48. Globus Medical has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

