GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports.

GLYC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 722,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,151. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 23.88 and a quick ratio of 23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 228,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

