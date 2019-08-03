GNC (NYSE:GNC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GNC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GNC in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GNC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Shares of GNC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 1,498,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,852. The stock has a market cap of $175.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69. GNC has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.30 million. GNC had a net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GNC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GNC by 183.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in GNC by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in GNC by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in GNC by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GNC during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

