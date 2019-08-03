Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Trading Up 6.7%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83, approximately 1,282,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 662,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GORO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Kimberly C. Perry bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,009 shares of company stock worth $79,683.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 109,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $1,338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 342,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 262,724 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

