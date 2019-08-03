Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of GDEN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 75,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,399. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $389.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.24). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,948.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $90,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,291.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,254. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 165.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 13.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 992,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 118,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 12.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.