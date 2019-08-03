Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 207,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

