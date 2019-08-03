Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Golden Star Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.18.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,311. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 1,688.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.