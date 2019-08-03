Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of GTIM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

