Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSHD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 403,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,222. The firm has a market cap of $665.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $51.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lanni Romney sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $259,837.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $244,211.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,988 shares of company stock valued at $13,119,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.