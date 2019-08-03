Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.96

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and traded as low as $14.05. Graniteshares Gold Trust shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 747.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 9,617,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,007 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.