Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Green Dot to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,591. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.71.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.17 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $81,387.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,528,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $38,515.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $712,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

