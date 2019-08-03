Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNC. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities increased their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

LON:GNC opened at GBX 211.10 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

