Greencore Group’s (GNC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNC. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an add rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 211.10 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 220.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The company has a market capitalization of $963.31 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.