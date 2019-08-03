Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Posts Earnings Results

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98), Briefing.com reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GHL traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $14.14. 508,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,261. The stock has a market cap of $349.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $33.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,217,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 519,541 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 125,872 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 122,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

