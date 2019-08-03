Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Griffin Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.50. 1,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $200.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Griffin Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Griffin Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 30.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

