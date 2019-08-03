Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Griffon had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $574.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.20 million.

NYSE:GFF traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 535,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,799. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.21.

GFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Griffon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Griffon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

