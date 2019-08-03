Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.29, approximately 742,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,206,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

SUPV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $685.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.