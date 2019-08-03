Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

TV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of TV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 794.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 847,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 549,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 137,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after buying an additional 399,074 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 264,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

