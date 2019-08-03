Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Habit Restaurants updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

HABT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $261.09 million, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HABT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

