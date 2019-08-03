Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HABT. ValuEngine downgraded Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group set a $17.00 target price on Habit Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Habit Restaurants stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 584,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $253.53 million, a PE ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. Habit Restaurants has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 64,402 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 327,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 128.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 78,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 44,314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,032,000 after buying an additional 62,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

