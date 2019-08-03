Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HALL. Boenning Scattergood raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hallmark Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of HALL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 65,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 603,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

