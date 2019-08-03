Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBI. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,076,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,956,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,594,000 after acquiring an additional 749,831 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,017,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,623,000 after acquiring an additional 84,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,844,000 after acquiring an additional 335,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

