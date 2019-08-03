Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.49. 155,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $131.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, insider J Kendall Huber sold 23,261 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $2,826,444.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,515 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $428,056.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,464 shares of company stock worth $3,947,482 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,981,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 950.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 252,709 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,322,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 95,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 168,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 87,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.