Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

HCAP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.36.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

