HashCoin Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. HashCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $906.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. In the last week, HashCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.32 or 0.05551206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

