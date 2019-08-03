Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $126.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

HAYN stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 204,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,746. The company has a market cap of $372.46 million, a P/E ratio of -418.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

