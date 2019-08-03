HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating and price target of $7. Currently our valuation is based on the three lead assets at the company: (1) PRS-060 for asthma, which is partnered with AstraZeneca contributing 33% of our valuation; (2) PRS-343 for oncology, which currently contributes 39% of our valuation; and (3) PRS-080 for functional iron deficiency anemia contributing 28% of our valuation. Our price target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile.””

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 477,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,894. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 177,569 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 525,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 793.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 246,312 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 222,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 56,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

