Head-To-Head Review: China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and PaySign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $141.43 million 1.31 $16.09 million N/A N/A PaySign $23.42 million 27.17 $2.57 million $0.09 148.67

China Customer Relations Centers has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of PaySign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Customer Relations Centers and PaySign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A PaySign 1 0 3 0 2.50

PaySign has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential downside of 15.30%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Volatility and Risk

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A PaySign 11.72% 66.72% 15.11%

Summary

PaySign beats China Customer Relations Centers on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

