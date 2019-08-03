Head-To-Head Review: Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) & Medallion Financial (OTCMKTS:MFIN)

Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Fincera has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fincera and Medallion Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fincera $205.74 million 3.69 $40.04 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $142.84 million 0.87 -$13.40 million ($0.54) -9.39

Fincera has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fincera and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Medallion Financial has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 110.39%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Fincera.

Dividends

Fincera pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Medallion Financial does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fincera and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fincera 12.15% 48.62% 3.37% Medallion Financial -5.09% -3.12% -0.60%

Summary

Fincera beats Medallion Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fincera Company Profile

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs. Its e-commerce products comprise TruShip, an online e-commerce platform for trucking industry merchants; AutoChekk, an e-commerce platform for the passenger vehicle industry; and PingPing, an e-commerce platform for small businesses to establish an online presence. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China. Fincera Inc. is a subsidiary of Honest Best International Ltd.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries; other secured commercial loans; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

