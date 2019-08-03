Head to Head Survey: L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) vs. Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get L3Harris alerts:

This table compares L3Harris and Northrop Grumman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris $6.18 billion 3.91 $718.00 million $8.29 24.66 Northrop Grumman $30.10 billion 1.92 $3.23 billion $21.33 15.99

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than L3Harris. Northrop Grumman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3Harris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris 13.60% 27.13% 9.36% Northrop Grumman 9.80% 42.21% 9.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for L3Harris and Northrop Grumman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris 0 1 5 0 2.83 Northrop Grumman 0 4 12 0 2.75

L3Harris presently has a consensus price target of $226.28, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $339.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.47%. Given L3Harris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe L3Harris is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of L3Harris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of L3Harris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

L3Harris has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

L3Harris pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman pays an annual dividend of $5.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. L3Harris pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrop Grumman pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrop Grumman is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers vision-enhancing products; wireless communications systems; and Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides electronic warfare, avionics, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions for defense and classified customers; and mission-critical communication systems for civil and military aviation and other customers. Further, the company offers intelligence, space protection, geospatial, earth observation, exploration, positioning, navigation and timing, and environmental solutions using advanced sensors, antennas, and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for national security, defense, civil and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircrafts, autonomous systems, spacecraft systems, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems and sub-systems for use in the areas of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike operations, communications, earth observations, and space science. The Innovation Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces flights, armaments, and space systems. It offers launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems, and ammunitions; satellites and associated space components and services; and advanced aerospace structures. The Mission Systems segment offers products and services that include C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR), and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space systems; intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration systems; navigation systems; and shipboard missiles and encapsulated payload launch systems. The Technology Services segment provides logistic solutions that supports the full life cycle of platforms and systems. Its products and services include software and system sustainment; modernization of platform and associated subsystems; advanced training solutions; and integrated logistics support. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.