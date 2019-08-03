Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Heineken Holding NV (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $100.00. Heineken shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 2,246 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.51.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, brews and sells beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

