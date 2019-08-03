Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8086394-5.0287704 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.03 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.40 -2.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. Argus cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE HLF traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $38.00. 6,353,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $35,143.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

