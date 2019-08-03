Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of HLF traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $38.00. 6,353,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $61.77.

In related news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $35,143.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 843.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 101,597 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $25,653,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

