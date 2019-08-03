Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MLHR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

MLHR traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 397,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Herman Miller has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $46.29.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herman Miller will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herman Miller news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $156,679.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,041.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $640,701.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,652. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after buying an additional 60,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

