Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Down to $64.84

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.43, but opened at $64.84. Hess shares last traded at $63.66, with a volume of 4,215,581 shares trading hands.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Capital One Financial raised Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. MKM Partners raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, insider Andrew P. Slentz sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $130,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,319.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,977,583.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,976.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,158 shares of company stock worth $9,196,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

