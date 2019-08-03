Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,764. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,464.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard Potter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 231,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 168,791 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

