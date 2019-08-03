HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.25 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. HMS updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

HMS stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,252. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14.

In other news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 61,582 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $1,945,375.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 172,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,216.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Lucia sold 1,700 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $53,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,157.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,354 shares of company stock worth $5,347,710. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HMS by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,586,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,687,000 after purchasing an additional 136,998 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,613,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth about $42,907,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,479,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,936,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,022,000 after buying an additional 464,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Chardan Capital upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

