Homeserve (LON:HSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,144.00. Homeserve shares last traded at $1,125.00, with a volume of 1,276,057 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSV. HSBC downgraded Homeserve to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Homeserve to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 982 ($12.83) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homeserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,127 ($14.73).

Get Homeserve alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,176.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Stella David bought 28,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, with a total value of £325,122.75 ($424,830.46). Also, insider David Bower sold 31,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.46), for a total value of £375,945.57 ($491,239.47). Insiders purchased a total of 28,434 shares of company stock valued at $32,557,239 over the last quarter.

Homeserve Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.