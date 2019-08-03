Honest Price Reaches $0.0131 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Honest has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $143,454.00 and $10,396.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00257728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.01402463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00111518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,913,323 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

