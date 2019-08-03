Honeywell International Inc. Buys New Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 1,098.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.31.

NYSE:OUT opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.