Honeywell International Inc. Buys Shares of 18,150 Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 41,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after buying an additional 166,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $1,308,082.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,552,597.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

LAMR opened at $79.37 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

