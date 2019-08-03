Honeywell International Inc. Decreases Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Honeywell International Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 42.49%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.87%.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $82,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,396.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $65,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,949 shares of company stock worth $2,135,298 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

