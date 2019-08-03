Honeywell International Inc. Sells 3,855 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Honeywell International Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties comprises approximately 1.3% of Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,080,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,589,000 after purchasing an additional 912,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,789,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2,546.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 718,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,104,000 after purchasing an additional 691,178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 121,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $248.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.31%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

