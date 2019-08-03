Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,697. The company has a market cap of $784.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other news, President James D. Neff bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 253,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,238.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 445.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.