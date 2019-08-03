Howard Capital Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Howard Capital Management decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 625.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTX opened at $130.81 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.32.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

