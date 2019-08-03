Howard Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI)

Howard Capital Management lessened its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. comprises 1.9% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 76.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.21. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a 1 year low of $2,806.59 and a 1 year high of $3,563.30.

